Louis Tomlinson Reflects On 'X Factor' Audition With Sweet Note To Fans

In March 2010, a teenage Louis Tomlinson joined the queue to audition for The X Factor UK and, as they say, the rest is history.

Eleven years — and millions of sold albums — later, the "We Made It" singer took to Twitter to celebrate the day that changed his life and showed his gratitude for the fans who have been with him along the way.

“11 years since my first audition! I had no idea on that day just how much would have changed between then and now,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who's been there for me along the way! We're only just getting started!”

He followed up the tweet with “Faith in the future.