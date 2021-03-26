Louis Tomlinson Reflects On 'X Factor' Audition With Sweet Note To Fans
By Lindsey Smith
March 26, 2021
In March 2010, a teenage Louis Tomlinson joined the queue to audition for The X Factor UK and, as they say, the rest is history.
Eleven years — and millions of sold albums — later, the "We Made It" singer took to Twitter to celebrate the day that changed his life and showed his gratitude for the fans who have been with him along the way.
“11 years since my first audition! I had no idea on that day just how much would have changed between then and now,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who's been there for me along the way! We're only just getting started!”
He followed up the tweet with “Faith in the future.
Speaking of the future, the former One Direction singer has a ton planned for fans. Most recently, he revealed he has “lots of stuff in early stages. Music obviously remains my number 1 priority.”
Earlier this month, Tomlinson also revealed to fans on Twitter he's getting serious about starting his own music management company to help out new artists.
“I always dreamed of having my own label, having an imprint never really worked for me because I still had to have someone else's blessing to sign people. People I believed in massively but unfortunately didn't fit the traditional pop role hence never doing the deals,” he stated.
On the music side, late last year he released the first taste of new music with “A Copy Of A Copy Of A Copy" and opened up about how his upcoming second album will be different from his debut, Walls.
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio