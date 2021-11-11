Hotel Worker Warns Why You Should Never Eat The Free Breakfast
There are so many hotels out there that it can be difficult to decide which one to stay at, so many offer perks like a free breakfast. However, it turns out that you might be getting what pay for when it comes to those complimentary meals. A former hotel worker shared on TikTok exactly why you should be avoiding those free hot breakfasts.
Her name is Brandi Augustus and in her video, she reveals that over a span of 15 years, she's worked at many different hotels but when it comes to the free breakfasts, especially at budget chains, they all seemed to share a similar philosophy - that they "don't give a s**t" about the food they serve.
Brandi explained all the ways corners are cut, including a time she was told by a manger to only use one paper towel to "clean everything all night." She added, "He said it was environmentally friendly instead of using a rag or a sponge or even multiple paper towels to clean things like bowls, spatulas, the tables." She also stated that the waffle batter gets used day after day "until it starts to smell like beer."
Commenters agreed with Brandi, with one saying, "I have worked in the food industry for over 12 years. Mostly worked as a morning hotel chef or manager. The buffet eggs are a no-go," and another hotel employee added, "Stick to the prepackaged foods."
So what can you do in the future? Brandi suggested staying at a hotel that employs a chef to make the breakfast food, though not everyone is going to take her up on that. In response to Brandi's video, one commenter simply stated, "Girl it's free. Bye."