Fans Get A Taste Of Adele's Next Single 'Hold On'

30 serves as an open-letter to Adele's son, Angelo, as she tries to tell him who she is and why she and his father separated. The singer explained she wanted her son to see her as more than just a mother, while also documenting her own thought and feelings. Adele revealed in her recent cover story with Rolling Stone magazine that she felt both devastated and embarrassed by her divorce. "It made me really sad," she said in her interview. "Then having so many people that I don't know know that I didn't make that work... it f****** devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn't do a good job."

She explained to the outlet that she wound up divorcing her longtime partner, Simon Konecki, because she felt as though she was not becoming the person she had always hoped to be. While she and Konecki remain good friends, she knew she needed to leave the marriage. "I didn't really know myself," she told the publication. "I thought I did. I don't know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn't like who I was."

While fans will likely have to wait until November 19 to hear "Hold On," along with the rest of the album, Oprah's teaser helps round out the direction Adele promised the record would go. The singer's interview with Oprah will be released in full alongside a concert special, Adele One Night Only. An earlier teaser from Adele's interview also saw her explaining why she will always begin her sets with her hit single, "Hello."

As she spoke with Rolling Stone, Adele also revealed more of her personal life. The singer shared that she's befriended Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence, and she also said that she keeps secret social media accounts to keep track of what fans are saying about her. While the rumors of 30 began to trickle down, the singer told Rolling Stone that she was keeping track of what had been fake, and what fans had gotten right.