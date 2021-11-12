How Taylor Swift Lied To Show Her Support For BFF Selena Gomez
By Ariel King
November 12, 2021
Taylor Swift spent her Thursday night appearing on several late night shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in support of the release of Red (Taylor's Version), and the super star singer shared how she will always support one of her closest friends, Selena Gomez.
While Swift and Jimmy Fallon played a game of "Box of Lies," which saw the two pulling items from boxes and trying to figure out whether or not the other person is lying about the object inside of it. While Swift grabbed a pair of corn binoculars that said "I see corn." Swift told Fallon that the object had instead been a Wizards of Waverly Place DVD that had a ribbon saying "I see corn," throwing Fallon for a loop.
"So specific," Fallon said of the description. "That sounds like something our writers would do, but then your delivering it very innocently. Which makes me think that you're maybe making it up."
While Fallon guessed that Swift had been telling the truth, the singer excitedly told him that she had lied. "You should have known I was lying because I would do anything to bring up Selena Gomez," Swift told Fallon. "Anything!"
Swift recently released a re-recorded version of her landmark fourth album, Red, and has been keeping busy with the record's promotion. She teamed up with Starbucks for a new drink, a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte (Taylor's Version), created a short film for the 10-minute version of fan-favorite single "All Too Well," which features Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink, and released collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton. All in all, Red (Taylor's Version) delivered everything fans could want, and then some.
While speaking with Fallon, Swift also revealed that she had not been "fun to be around." The track was recorded during rehearsals when she had been upset, and ad-libbed her thoughts on the matter. The resulting song wound up being one of her most critically acclaimed tracks. The singer then told Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she had a much easier time recording the song the second time around, as she was past the heartbreak and could now look at it in a different way.