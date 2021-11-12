How Taylor Swift Lied To Show Her Support For BFF Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift spent her Thursday night appearing on several late night shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in support of the release of Red (Taylor's Version), and the super star singer shared how she will always support one of her closest friends, Selena Gomez.

While Swift and Jimmy Fallon played a game of "Box of Lies," which saw the two pulling items from boxes and trying to figure out whether or not the other person is lying about the object inside of it. While Swift grabbed a pair of corn binoculars that said "I see corn." Swift told Fallon that the object had instead been a Wizards of Waverly Place DVD that had a ribbon saying "I see corn," throwing Fallon for a loop.

"So specific," Fallon said of the description. "That sounds like something our writers would do, but then your delivering it very innocently. Which makes me think that you're maybe making it up."

While Fallon guessed that Swift had been telling the truth, the singer excitedly told him that she had lied. "You should have known I was lying because I would do anything to bring up Selena Gomez," Swift told Fallon. "Anything!"