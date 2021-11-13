Corey Taylor Makes Tribute To Astroworld Victims During Slipknot Show

After last week's tragedy that left nine dead at Astroworld in Houston, Texas, many artists have been paying tribute to those who were either injured or lost their lives. Corey Taylor recently paid tribute to the Astroworld tragedy at Slipknot's show at Florida's Welcome to Rockville festival.

"This is supposed to be a place of celebration, of love and about looking out for one another," Taylor said as he stopped the show to address the crowd. "And everybody that's ever been in a fucking mosh pit knows, if somebody goes down, you get them right the fuck back up. So I want you all to hold on to the memory of those eight souls that we lost."