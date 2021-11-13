Corey Taylor Makes Tribute To Astroworld Victims During Slipknot Show
By Ariel King
November 13, 2021
After last week's tragedy that left nine dead at Astroworld in Houston, Texas, many artists have been paying tribute to those who were either injured or lost their lives. Corey Taylor recently paid tribute to the Astroworld tragedy at Slipknot's show at Florida's Welcome to Rockville festival.
"This is supposed to be a place of celebration, of love and about looking out for one another," Taylor said as he stopped the show to address the crowd. "And everybody that's ever been in a fucking mosh pit knows, if somebody goes down, you get them right the fuck back up. So I want you all to hold on to the memory of those eight souls that we lost."
"But I also want you to remember this," he continued. "No matter what show you go to, if you've got eyes, you keep them open, you keep them focused and you look out for one another."
Among other artists who had delivered tributes to Astroworld victims had been Kanye West, who dedicated last week's Sunday Service to those who had died. Travis Scott, who had been performing on stage at the time of a crowd surge that left nine dead and injured an estimated 300 people, will reportedly be paying the funeral costs for the Astroworld victims. Scott had also released a statement on Saturday (November 6) addressing the tragedy, saying, "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support."