Taylor Swift Calls Upon Princess Diana Amidst Her 'Red' Revenge

Taylor Swift first started re-recording her albums as a means to gain control of her masters. The pop singer is both a stunning writer and a master at revenge, and as she sat down on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Red (Taylor's Version), which sees the singer returning to her 2012 heartbreak and calling out her exes for every way they did her wrong, the singer called upon revenge once again with her little black dress.

The cutout of the dress and its style appeared to invoke the look of one other very famous dress; the one Princess Diana wore in June 1994, which was viewed as a response to her husband Prince Charles confessing that he had been unfaithful to her while speaking on national television. Images of Diana walking around in the dress continue to be viewed as iconic, and Swift rocking a similar one only highlight the background to her re-records.