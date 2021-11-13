Taylor Swift Calls Upon Princess Diana Amidst Her 'Red' Revenge

By Megan Stinson

November 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift first started re-recording her albums as a means to gain control of her masters. The pop singer is both a stunning writer and a master at revenge, and as she sat down on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Red (Taylor's Version), which sees the singer returning to her 2012 heartbreak and calling out her exes for every way they did her wrong, the singer called upon revenge once again with her little black dress.

The cutout of the dress and its style appeared to invoke the look of one other very famous dress; the one Princess Diana wore in June 1994, which was viewed as a response to her husband Prince Charles confessing that he had been unfaithful to her while speaking on national television. Images of Diana walking around in the dress continue to be viewed as iconic, and Swift rocking a similar one only highlight the background to her re-records.

Swift was inspired to re-record her albums after Scooter Braun acquired the rights to her catalog in 2019. Swift stated at the time that she wanted to reclaim her music, and last November, said she has begun re-recording her first five albums. Braun wound up selling the master rights to Swift's first six albums for more than $300 million last November, and Swift stated that Braun "would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me" when she explained that she tried to purchase them back.

Swift released her re-recorded Red on Friday (November 12), which included 30 unreleased tracks and a 10-minute version of "All Too Well." Among Red (Taylor's Version) was the song "Message In A Bottle," which served as the bridge between Red and Swift's pop crossover, 1989, and a collaboration with Chris Stapleton, "I Bet You Think About Me."

Taylor Swift
