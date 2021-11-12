Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton Can 'Bet You Think About Me' In New Collab

Taylor Swift has teamed up with Chris Stapleton for a new track, "I Bet You Think About Me." The song appears on Swift's re-recorded version of Red, which she released on November 12. The single finds Swift and Stapleton singing alongside one another and returning to Swift's 2012 heartache, fitting snuggly within the rest of Red (Taylor's Version).

"3 am and I'm still awake, I'll bet you're just fine/Fast asleep in your city that's better than mine/And the girl in your bed has a fine pedigree/And I'll bet your friends tell you she's better than me," Swift sings as she opens the song. Stapleton joins in for the chorus, harmonizing as they sing, "But now that we're done and it's over/I bet you couldn't believe/When you relized I'm harder to forget you than/I was to leave/And I bet you think about me." Their harmonies are joined by twanging tones that modernize Swift's old sound, bringing both nostalgia for the first time Swifties had the opportunity to hear Red while her more matured vocals allow for a reflective tone on where she had been in those moments.

In the lead up to Red (Taylor's Version), Swift has shared her love of autumn while teasing her new era on social media. The singer bumped the release of Red (Taylor's Version) up a week amid rumors of Adele's 30, which only further increased fan excitement. The record also featured collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers, with the later revealing that she had gotten "teary" while recording her part for the new album. Swift has revealed that the song she was most excited about from Red (Taylor's Version) was her ten-minute verison of "All Too Well," and an accompanying short film for the track is set to star Dylan O'Brien.

Meanwhile, Stapleton took home several awards at this year's Country Music Association Awards earlier this week. Stapleton won Best Album for his record, , and Male Vocalist of the Year. The show also saw him take the stage twice, once for a stunning performance of his song "Cold," and again as he joined Jennifer Hudson for an Aretha Franklin tribute to perform covers of "You Are My Sunshine" and more.