Taylor Swift Bridges Between 'Red' & '1989' With 'Message In A Bottle'

Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of Red was released with 30 tracks in total, including a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," and a vaulted track, "Message In A Bottle." While Red still saw Swift largely within country realms, her follow-up, 1989, saw her complete crossover into pop.

Nearly ten years later, and fans can now listen to "Message In A Bottle" for the first time. While the track maintains the theme of Red, where Swift worked through intense heartache, the upbeat instrumentals within the single just may be the song that bridged her into 1989. Lyrics such as, "But now/You're so far away and I'm down/Feeling like a face in the crowd/I'm reaching for you, terrified," keep to theme within Red, while Swift's more pop-riddled vocals find her pushing toward the sounds that dominated 1989. The track serves as the missing bridge between the two records, and fans are overjoyed that they can finally put all the pieces together.

Red (Taylor's Version) landed with an abundance of material that's guaranteed to keep fans busy for months to come. Her collaboration with Chris Stapleton, "I Bet You Think About Me," finds the pair haunting an ex lover. Phoebe Bridgers contributed to "Nothing New," and shared that she "got teary" while the two were recording. Swift also released a 10-minute version of her fan-favorite single, "All Too Well," with an accompanying short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. The entire record sees the singer returning to her old heartbreaks, and digging through her entire vault from that time period so every track could be released and delivered into her fans' hands.

While the release of Red (Taylor's Version) is more than enough to keep Swift's hands full, the singer still took some time late last month to induct Carole King into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Swift performed for the singer at the induction ceremony, singing a cover of King's Will You Love Me Tomorrow," which reportedly brought her to tears.