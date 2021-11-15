Adele Helps One Couple's Engagement Dreams Come True During CBS Special

Adele the officiant? During the singer's acclaimed Adele's One Night Only special, she managed to sing several of her greatest hits in front of an A-List crowd, open up about her personal life to Oprah, and help one fan propose marriage to his girlfriend. The singer said to the crowd before introducing the young couple:

“I’m a bit nervous in case this doesn’t go well. It’s also a bit ironic that I’m letting this happen. If you make a noise, I’m gonna kill you."

As the room went dark, a young man name Quentin brought his girlfriend Ashley to the stage. Ashley was wearing a blindfold and noise cancelling headphones when Adele reappeared, joking:

“Thank God she said yes, ’cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next. Look at her, she’s so in shock!” the singer exclaimed. “Oh, that was lovely. I had a little cry.”