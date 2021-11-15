Adele Helps One Couple's Engagement Dreams Come True During CBS Special
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 15, 2021
Adele the officiant? During the singer's acclaimed Adele's One Night Only special, she managed to sing several of her greatest hits in front of an A-List crowd, open up about her personal life to Oprah, and help one fan propose marriage to his girlfriend. The singer said to the crowd before introducing the young couple:
“I’m a bit nervous in case this doesn’t go well. It’s also a bit ironic that I’m letting this happen. If you make a noise, I’m gonna kill you."
As the room went dark, a young man name Quentin brought his girlfriend Ashley to the stage. Ashley was wearing a blindfold and noise cancelling headphones when Adele reappeared, joking:
“Thank God she said yes, ’cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next. Look at her, she’s so in shock!” the singer exclaimed. “Oh, that was lovely. I had a little cry.”
New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg— CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021
Adele went on the show, performing "Make You Feel My Love", dedicating it Quentin and Ashley. The newly engaged pair sat in the crowd among some of the singer's A-List friends, including Melissa McCarthy , Lizzo and more.
November 10, 2021
Adele's One Night Only special took place at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles where she performed several of her number hits, including her award winning 2011 single "Someone Like You" in front of an A-list crowd. During the CBS, the star opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her personal life, including details of her divorce from Simon Kinecki.
Adele's highly anticipated fourth studio album 30 is set to be released on November 19th.