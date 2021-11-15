Adele Reveals Her True Feelings About Obsession With Her 100lb Weight Loss

Adele doesn't understand the world's obsession with her recent weight loss. As she prepares to release her highly anticipated fourth studio album, the 33-year-old singer revealed her true feelings about the intense commentary on her appearance to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday (November 14).

“[Working out] was about my anxiety, mainly. I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage — it made me so confused and made me feel as if i had no control over my body,” Adele explained during her sit down with Oprah for CBS. “I noticed how much I trusted my trainer’s presence when I was feeling so lost, but also I didn’t have any anxiety when I was out at the gym,” she continued. “It became my time — me having a plan every day when I had no plans.”

Though Adele was making personal, private choices that were best for her, the world continued to obsess over appearance. As the world kept talking, Adele says she just blocked it out. “I [wasn't] shocked or even phased by it — my body has been objectified my entire career. Am I too big or am I too small, am I hot or not or whatever — I never looked up to anyone because of their body,” she shared.

Though her appearance may have changed, Adele says her outlook on beauty and body positivity has never wavered. “I was body positive then and I’m body positive now,” Adele continued. “It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job.”

The 'Easy On Me' singer recently spoke to Rolling Stone about her desire to become physically strong amid her divorce. “[I figured] if I can transform my strength and my body like this, surely I can do it to my emotions and to my brain and to my inner well-being,” she explained. “That was what drove me. It just coincided with all of the emotional work that I was doing with myself as a visual for it, basically.”

Adele's album, 30, debuts on Friday (November 19)