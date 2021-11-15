Britney Spears Dances With Fiance Sam Asghari After Conservatorship Ends
By Sarah Tate
November 15, 2021
Britney Spears celebrated the end of her conservatorship by joyfully dancing with fiancé Sam Asghari on a date night.
On Sunday (November 14), Asghari shared clips on Instagram Stories of both him and the pop titan dancing in the car on their drive to dinner, per TMZ. In the first story, Spears, seemingly filming her beau as the two listen to the radio, encourages him to dance along. The next clip shines a spotlight on Spears as she dances and sings along to "Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa. See the video here.
"Somebody's real happy we're going to dinner," Asghari joked.
On Friday (November 12), a judge ruled that Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship should be terminated, causing fans to take to the streets in celebration. Following the news, she said she was going to "cry the rest of the day" as she shared a video of fans celebrating outside a courthouse with the hashtag "FreedBritney."
Asghari also showed support for his longtime love, taking to Instagram on Friday to say, "History was made today. Britney is Free!
Spears and Asghari, who have been dating for four years, got engaged in September when the latter popped the "way overdue" question. They announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a video of the pair looking happy in love and showing off her new 4-carat ring. Asghari later revealed that he included a special detail on the ring, engraving the word "Lioness" on the inside of the band, his longtime nickname for Spears.
The pop star also revealed that the famous designer creating her dream dress is hard at work making the gown "as we speak."