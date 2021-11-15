Britney Spears Dances With Fiance Sam Asghari After Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears celebrated the end of her conservatorship by joyfully dancing with fiancé Sam Asghari on a date night.

On Sunday (November 14), Asghari shared clips on Instagram Stories of both him and the pop titan dancing in the car on their drive to dinner, per TMZ. In the first story, Spears, seemingly filming her beau as the two listen to the radio, encourages him to dance along. The next clip shines a spotlight on Spears as she dances and sings along to "Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa. See the video here.

"Somebody's real happy we're going to dinner," Asghari joked.

On Friday (November 12), a judge ruled that Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship should be terminated, causing fans to take to the streets in celebration. Following the news, she said she was going to "cry the rest of the day" as she shared a video of fans celebrating outside a courthouse with the hashtag "FreedBritney."

Asghari also showed support for his longtime love, taking to Instagram on Friday to say, "History was made today. Britney is Free!