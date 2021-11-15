Fans Think Joe Jonas Finally Owned Up To Being 'Mr. Perfectly Fine'
By Emily Lee
November 15, 2021
Hello, Mr. Perfectly Fine.
Earlier this year, Taylor Swift released the first installation of her Taylor's Version project—the rerecorded version of her sophomore album Fearless. Fans were excited to revisit classic Taylor songs, but it was the never-before-released vault songs that really had people talking. One song, in particular, reminded fans of Joe Jonas.
In case you didn't know, Taylor and Joe dated briefly back when they were both teenagers. Joe famously broke up with Taylor in a phone call that only lasted twenty-seven seconds. Though Taylor wrote 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' around the time of their split, the song didn't make it onto the album the first time around. When she decided to include it as a vault song on Fearless (Taylor's Version), she joked about revisiting old drama. "Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown-up....My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE,'" she wrote on Twitter.
Though Joe didn't actually admit to being the inspiration behind 'Mr. Perfectly Fine,’ a Joe Jonas fan account made it seem like he finally came clean. In the tricky TikTok video, the 'Sucker' singer appeared to own up to being the subject of the song. Thought it’s not actually Joe’s account, he can be seen bopping his head as Taylor sings the lyrics of 'Mr. Perfectly Fine,' as her ex how his heart is doing after breaking hers.
Fans, unsurprisingly, lost it in the comments over what looks like Joe reacting to the track. One fan asked: "Do you want a ten-minute version, too?" The fan account hilariously replied: "I think I'm good," alongside a series of nervous-looking emojis. Another fan advised Joe to give back any scarves of Taylor's he might still have. "But it's winter," the account wrote back.
The fans are, of course, referring to Taylor's extended version of 'All Too Well,' which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. While Taylor certainly took Joe to task for abruptly ending their teenage romance in songs like 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' and 'Forever & Alway,' the lyrics aren't nearly as brutal as those found in 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)(From The Vault).'
Despite their split all those years ago, Taylor and Joe have grown close again over the years. In 'Invisible String' off 2020's folklore, Taylor sang about sending an ex a gift after welcoming a baby. Joe welcomed his daughter Willa around that time, leaving fans to believe Taylor was writing about him. Joe even showed up with his wife, Sophie Turner, to support Taylor as she performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
There are also some theories running around that Taylor will be collaborating with the Jonas Brothers in the near future. Fans believe Joe, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas will appear on one of her vault songs. This wouldn't be the first time Taylor teamed up with the JoBros. She joined them on stage at Madison Square Garden back in 2009 to sing her track 'Should've Said No' with them.
We'll just have to wait and see if that collaboration ever does come to be. In the meantime, we'll be listening to 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' on repeat. As Joe's wife once said: It's not not a bop.