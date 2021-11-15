Fans Think Joe Jonas Finally Owned Up To Being 'Mr. Perfectly Fine'

Fans, unsurprisingly, lost it in the comments over what looks like Joe reacting to the track. One fan asked: "Do you want a ten-minute version, too?" The fan account hilariously replied: "I think I'm good," alongside a series of nervous-looking emojis. Another fan advised Joe to give back any scarves of Taylor's he might still have. "But it's winter," the account wrote back.

The fans are, of course, referring to Taylor's extended version of 'All Too Well,' which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. While Taylor certainly took Joe to task for abruptly ending their teenage romance in songs like 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' and 'Forever & Alway,' the lyrics aren't nearly as brutal as those found in 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)(From The Vault).'

Despite their split all those years ago, Taylor and Joe have grown close again over the years. In 'Invisible String' off 2020's folklore, Taylor sang about sending an ex a gift after welcoming a baby. Joe welcomed his daughter Willa around that time, leaving fans to believe Taylor was writing about him. Joe even showed up with his wife, Sophie Turner, to support Taylor as she performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.



There are also some theories running around that Taylor will be collaborating with the Jonas Brothers in the near future. Fans believe Joe, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas will appear on one of her vault songs. This wouldn't be the first time Taylor teamed up with the JoBros. She joined them on stage at Madison Square Garden back in 2009 to sing her track 'Should've Said No' with them.

We'll just have to wait and see if that collaboration ever does come to be. In the meantime, we'll be listening to 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' on repeat. As Joe's wife once said: It's not not a bop.