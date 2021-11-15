Steve Irwin's Eerie Final Speech To His Crew Has Just Been Revealed

Fifteen years have passed since Steve Irwin died at age 44. The famed "Crocodile Hunter" was killed when a stingray's barb pierced his chest as he was diving off the coast of Australia while filming an underwater documentary film called Ocean's Deadliest. Now, details are coming out about the last speech Irwin gave his crew before he died, and it is pretty eerie.

John Stainton, a close friend of Steve's and the producer of the film, revealed the specifics to Australian podcast I've Got News For You. He explained that a couple days before the documentary began filming, Steve made a speech to the crew, and according to John, "It was really weird." Stainton said, "He was sort of thanking them all for being who they were and for helping him... It was like a 'finale' speech... Very weird."

Steve wasn't the only one who might have been feeling something ominous going into the filming. John said, "I had this idea on arriving that something was wrong, but it's just life, you never know what things are going to do to you." However, John went so far as to try and stop the production based on his intuition and the foreboding sense something bad would happen, however The Discovery Channel refused since everyone had already been paid. John was so concerned he even prepared a will for himself, but unfortunately, it wasn't him who would pass on during the filming, it was Steve.

Previously, cameraman Justin Lyons, the only person with Steve when he was attacked, recalled what happened after it, saying Steve looked up at him and said, "I'm dying."

Irwin left behind his wife Terri and their two kids, Bindi, now 23, and Robert, now 17. In fact, John was the one who called the family to tell them the tragic news. He said, "I can remember that night, I couldn't sleep. I think when you're, as anyone that will know when they're in a state of grief grieving and sadness and shock, that you have to do what you have to do."