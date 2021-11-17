This Nashville Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

November 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a landlocked state like Tennessee.

Through ratings, reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best sushi restaurants in each state, and one in Nashville managed to get the top spot in Tennessee.

"What makes a great sushi spot often varies by location — and access to fresh fish. So we decided to help you locate the best places to enjoy some sushi."

So which restaurant has the best sushi in all of Tennessee?

Virago

Located in the Gulch, Virago serves up the best sushi in all of Tennessee. As stated on its website, "More than just a restaurant, Virago is an experience." Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about Tennessee's best sushi restaurant:

"Open since 2000, this M Street is a fave for locals looking for rolls and nigiri in Nashville. The swanky spot has a large menu with lots of options, like the crunchy truffle — a roll with panko shrimp, cream cheese, truffle mayo, unagi, and tempura."

Virago is located at 1120 McGavock Street.

Check out the full report here.

