Billie Eilish Launches Her Most Adorable Merch Collection Yet
By Katrina Nattress
November 20, 2021
Billie Eilish's merch store is swarming with good stuff right now. Earlier this week, she unveiled her very own vegan chocolate bar, and today (November 19) she launched her "Happier Than Ever" kids collection.
The singer shared the news with an adorable Instagram post where she's posing with kids of all ages, assuring fans that "more pics of these cuties are in the store!!!"
The collection includes "Happier Than Ever" youth sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, and socks; "Getting Older" and "I Didn't Change My Number" youth t-shirts, and a variety of onesies for the really young fans. Like most things in her shop, all these items are organic.
Shop Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" kids collection here and see her cute post below.
Last week, Sesame Street gave fans a sneak peek of Eilish's upcoming episode by sharing a clip of her and Count Von Count singing a reimagined version of "Happier Than Ever."
Given the 19-year-old's duet partner, it's no surprise that the new version's lyrics are all about counting. "When I'm counting with you, I'm happier than ever" Eilish gently croons. "Numbers sound so much better," The Count responds, gazing at the singer. The second verse sees the duo counting to two with some more friendly faces like Bert and Elmo.
Eilish is one of several celebrities to make an appearance on the show’s 52nd season, along with Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste and Anderson .Paak, among others.