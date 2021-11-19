Billie Eilish Launches Her Most Adorable Merch Collection Yet

Billie Eilish's merch store is swarming with good stuff right now. Earlier this week, she unveiled her very own vegan chocolate bar, and today (November 19) she launched her "Happier Than Ever" kids collection.

The singer shared the news with an adorable Instagram post where she's posing with kids of all ages, assuring fans that "more pics of these cuties are in the store!!!"

The collection includes "Happier Than Ever" youth sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, and socks; "Getting Older" and "I Didn't Change My Number" youth t-shirts, and a variety of onesies for the really young fans. Like most things in her shop, all these items are organic.

Shop Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" kids collection here and see her cute post below.