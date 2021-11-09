Billie Eilish's Sesame Street episode may not air until June 16, but the show decided to give fans a sneak peek by sharing a clip of the pop star and Count Von Count sitting on the iconic Sesame Street stairs, singing a reimagined version of "Happier Than Ever."

Given the 19-year-old's duet partner, it's no surprise that the new version's lyrics are all about counting. "When I'm counting with you, I'm happier than ever" Eilish gently croons. "Numbers sound so much better," The Count responds, gazing at the singer. The second verse sees the duo counting to two with some more friendly faces like Bert and Elmo.

Eilish is one of several celebrities to make an appearance on the show’s 52nd season, along with Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste and Anderson .Paak, among others.

Watch her and The Count sing "Happier Than Ever" above.

Eilish released her latest album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30. The highly-anticipated, 16-track album includes "My Future,""Therefore I Am,""Your Power,""Lost Cause" and "NDA" and others. Shortly before debuting her album, Eilish said in an interview with VEVO that she “wanted to make a very timeless record the wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself…The main thing that I would hope is for people to hear what I say and then go, 'Oh, God, I feel like that. I didn’t know I felt like that, but this is how I feel.' And maybe, you know, make a change in their life that makes them happier.”