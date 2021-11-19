Here's Where To Get Arizona's Tastiest Cookie

Everyone loves a fresh baked cookie straight from the oven. Whether your go-to is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or a classic sugar cookie, I think we can all agree that cookies just hit the spot.

So where can you get the best cookies?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's tastiest cookie. The website states, "Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state."

According to LoveFOOD, the best cookie in Arizona is the Mesquite Chocolate Chip from Super Chunk in Scottsdale.

Here's what the website says about the cookie:

"A James Beard Awards semi-finalist, Super Chunk is hailed for its mesquite chocolate chip cookie, which has been named the unofficial cookie of Arizona by the Phoenix New Times. Customers agree with the hype and the delicious secret apparently lies in the high-grade mesquite flour that's used. The flour (a red flour made by grinding the seeds of a mesquite plant) imparts a heady mix of flavors and aromas, including cocoa, molasses and hazelnut, making this sweet treat especially addictive."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's tastiest cookie.