Here's Where To Get Utah's Tastiest Cookie

Everyone loves a fresh baked cookie straight from the oven. Whether your go-to is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or a classic sugar cookie, I think we can all agree that cookies just hit the spot.

So where can you get the best cookies?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's tastiest cookie. The website states, "Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state."

According to LoveFOOD, the best cookie in Utah is the Chocolate Chip Cookie from Buds in Salt Lake City.

Here's what the website says about the cookie:

"A plant-based sandwich shop, Buds has been serving tasty vegan sandwiches since 2012 and loyal customers know not to leave without their signature chocolate chip cookie. These vegan cookies – described as a "must-try" – hide a surprising secret: they're made with courgette. The cookie is soft and chewy with big chunks of chocolate and a hint of warming spice. You wouldn't even know it's made with a vegetable."

