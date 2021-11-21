Cardi B Reveals The Precious Gift Mickey Guyton Bought Her Daughter Kulture

The 2021 American Music Awards were full of buzzworthy moments, including one of Cardi B's many introductions as the host of the show.

During the star-studded ceremony, which took place on Sunday night (November 21) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Bardi appeared before viewers to introduce Mickey Guyton and revealed that the rising country star sent her daughter, Kulture, a special gift. No, Guyton didn't send a designer outfit or an elaborate dollhouse. During her introduction, the rapper revealed that Guyton actually bought her daughter a star. The two previously teamed up for a hilarious cow milking episode of the rapper's Facebook Messenger video series, Cardi Tries.

For her performance, Guyton's showing saw her take the stage to perform the latest rendition of her track, "All American," which is featured on her debut album, Remember Her Name. The star-studded evening also featured show-stopping performances from the likes of Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Kane Brown and more. Click here for a full list of winners.

Guyton found herself in the headlines in recent days after revealing that her 9-month-old son, Grayson, was admitted into the ICU. Thankfully, the singer admitted that her son's health has since stabilized and he has been released from the ICU. "[He] is 'getting better by the minute, it's just going to take some time,'" she told fans in an update.