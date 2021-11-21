Mickey Guyton Shows What It Means To Be 'All American' At 2021 AMAs

Mickey Guyton proved she is an "All American" woman at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Introduced by host Cardi B, who told the crowd that "Love My Hair" singer bought her daughter Kulture a faraway star, Guyton launched into a patriotic tale of what it means to be an American. The stage was decked out in lights, with signs for the famous Route 66 highlighting its well-traveled path before transforming into a giant American flag.

"We've got the same stars, the same stripes, just wanna live that good life," she sand. "Ain't we all, ain't we all American."

Speaking directly to the camera toward the end of her performance, Guyton told everyone watching, "We're all American. Remember that."