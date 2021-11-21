Mickey Guyton Shows What It Means To Be 'All American' At 2021 AMAs
By Sarah Tate
November 22, 2021
Mickey Guyton proved she is an "All American" woman at the 2021 American Music Awards.
Introduced by host Cardi B, who told the crowd that "Love My Hair" singer bought her daughter Kulture a faraway star, Guyton launched into a patriotic tale of what it means to be an American. The stage was decked out in lights, with signs for the famous Route 66 highlighting its well-traveled path before transforming into a giant American flag.
"We've got the same stars, the same stripes, just wanna live that good life," she sand. "Ain't we all, ain't we all American."
Speaking directly to the camera toward the end of her performance, Guyton told everyone watching, "We're all American. Remember that."
🎶 We're different in a million ways, but at the end of the day...— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021
We all loved that performance, @MickeyGuyton ❤️🤍💙 #AMAs #MickeyGuytonAMAs pic.twitter.com/TxvO5f93uG
She recently lit up the CMA Awards stage alongside Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards for a rendition of her hit "Love My Hair." Guyton was inspired to write the song after she saw a video of Faith Fennidy crying over her hair, and the young girl even introduced the performance.
Guyton's road to the AMAs was a rocky one. On Thursday (November 18), she asked for prayers after her 9-month-old son Grayson was admitted into the ICU, telling fans that "doctors don't know what's wrong."
She has since shared multiple updates on his condition, including a photo of her husband holding Grayson alongside the caption, "He's not in the clear but he's on the mend." On Saturday, Guyton let fans know that her son was stabilized and released from the ICU and is "getting better by the minute, it's just going to take some time."