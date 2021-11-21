Jennifer Lopez Promises She's On Her Way In Her 2021 AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez promised she was on her way during her 2021 American Music Awards performance where she treated the audience to her new song "On My Way," from her upcoming romantic comedy film Marry Me.

Lopez started her emotional performance by saying she was "on [her] way" to her lover, even though it "don't make sense." Halfway through the song, she transformed her look, debuting a beautiful knee-length wedding gown and matching veil as clips from the movie played in the background.

She ripped off her veil as she cried out, "And every heartbreak was a yellow brick road pointing me straight, just taking me home. I was never lost, I was just passing through. I was on my way to you."

The "On The Floor" singer is returning to her rom-com roots for Marry Me, co-starring Owen Wilson and Maluma. The film sees Lopez playing a superstar whose fiance cheats on her right before their very public wedding. Drama ensues and she ends up marrying someone else, and the two embark on a wild ride as they navigate being newlyweds strangers.