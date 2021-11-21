Silk Sonic Kicks Off The 2021 AMAs With 'Smokin Out The Window'

About a week after the rekease of their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic opened the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 21).

Kicking off the Cardi B-hosted ceremony, which took place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made their debut on the show as the R&B entity, delivering a smooth rendition of "Smokin Out the Window." Dressed in all red suits, the pair jammed out in front of their live band for the event audience and it was as smooth as ever. Previous to the performance, the R&B luminaries had debuted "Leave the Door Open" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March, before bringing the track to our 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May and the BET Awards in June.

The group received three nominations, including Favorite Music Video and Favorite R&B Song for “Leave the Door Open,” while they also received an honor in the Favorite Pop Dup of Group category.

Earlier this week, .Paak joked that he wished he worked with Taylor Swift instead of Mars after their debut LP failed to top the pop superstar’s re-release of Red on the Billboard 200 Album chart. "Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star! Hey@taylorswift13is your number still the same!?" he wrote on Twitter, adding, “Lmk if you need help with 1989, I'm available! #ShakeItOff."