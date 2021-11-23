Foo Fighters Super-Fans Will Want To Make The Pilgrimage To 'Everlong' Bar

Houston, Texas will soon be giving Foo Fighters superfans a reason to visit as the Everlong Bar & Hideaway is expected to open sometime in January 2022. The bar, owned by Chris Shepherd, shares the chef's love of the band with '80s and '90s-style cocktails.

In addition to taking its name from one of the band's most famous songs, the Everlong Bar & Hideaway honors the Foo Fighters "with crossover appeal but pushing boundaries at the same time." A limited number of beers and wines will be available, with the menu instead focusing more on its cocktails. Cosmos, espresso martinis, and Long Island iced teas are set to be considered the new bar's signature drinks.

The band recently released a music video for their single "Love Dies Young" with Jason Sudeikis serving as the group's swim coach. "Love Dies Young" is not the Foo Fighters' only foray into comedy, as the group will soon be releasing a horror flick called Studio 666 that will follow the band recording their tenth studio album, Medicine At Midnight, in a haunted mansion.

Foo Fighters were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, with Paul McCartney doing the honors for the band. McCartney drew comparisons between Dave Grohl's experience in Nirvana and Foo Fighters and his own within the Beatles.

While Grohl has been busy with the Foo Fighters, he's also been taking time to mentor 11-year-old drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell. The Foo Fighters frontman recently claimed that he finds Bushell to be as inspiring as the Beatles and Led Zeppelin, gushing "If you want to see the true meaning of rock & roll, watch Nandi play the drums."