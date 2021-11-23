Major Update On T.J. Watt, Several Other Steelers' Injury Statuses

By Jason Hall

November 23, 2021

Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting some good news after dealing with a slew of recent injuries to key players.

WPXI sports anchor Jenna Harner reports T.J. Watt (hip/knee), Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19 protocols), Joe Haden (foot) and Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) "are all expected to return to practice this week," head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday (November 23) morning while addressing reporters.

All four players, as well as offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle), were inactive for last Sunday's 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fitzpatrick, who is vaccinated, was added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, the Steelers announced in a news release shared on their official website last Monday.

Fitzpatrick needed to be symptom free and test negative twice before being allowed to rejoin the team upon his initial positive test results.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger -- who was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list hours prior to and ruled out for the Steelers' 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 -- returned to the team ahead of Sunday's loss.

Roethlisberger finished Sunday's game with 273 yards and three touchdowns on 28 of 44 passing.

Pittsburgh was on a four-game winning streak prior to its tie against the winless Lions and loss to the Chargers last weekend.

