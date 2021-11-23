Major Update On T.J. Watt, Several Other Steelers' Injury Statuses

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting some good news after dealing with a slew of recent injuries to key players.

WPXI sports anchor Jenna Harner reports T.J. Watt (hip/knee), Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19 protocols), Joe Haden (foot) and Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) "are all expected to return to practice this week," head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday (November 23) morning while addressing reporters.

All four players, as well as offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle), were inactive for last Sunday's 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fitzpatrick, who is vaccinated, was added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, the Steelers announced in a news release shared on their official website last Monday.