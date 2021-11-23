Saweetie Reveals She's Ready For A Baby, But Doesn't Have A Man Yet

When Radio Personality Nyla Symone asked Saweetie if fans should expect a new album on the way, the Sex: Unzipped host shared:

"An album, a baby. I want a baby. I don't have a man. I'm just ready. I'm getting older, I don't hide my age. I know I'm young. I'm very young. But let's be real, I want to pop that s*** out, and I want to snapback. [But] we gotta find the right man first who knows how to ******* communicate."

As for her upcoming debut album Pretty B**** Music, which was initially slated to be released in June, Saweetie shared that she's rapping up the finishing touching on the project, saying:

"It's almost done. Shot out to all the producers. Shot out to 1500. We're trying to curate something really special. This is my coming out. I have to get very serious."