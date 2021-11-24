Adele Reveals Which Song She Thinks Her Son Will Grow To Hate

After the release of 30 last week, Adele has made peace with her divorce and created a work of art that explains it all to her son. However, the singer knows that as her son Angelo grows older, there may be one song on the album that he may find embarrassing.

"My Little Love" contains voice messages between Adele and Angelo, with the singer trying to explain to her son why she and his father, Simon Konecki, chose to get divorced when he was only six years old. "My Little Love" sits as the third track on the album, and Adele shared how she thinks her son will grow to hate the song while sitting down with the CBS show q with Tom Power.

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager," Adele said. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life – not the album – so I had to include it."