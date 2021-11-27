Caroline Bryan Reveals How Her Thanksgiving Dinner Was Nearly Ruined

Some commenters offered tips on how to make cleanups for accidents in cooking a bit easier, suggesting to put a cookie sheet underneath the dish for the next time. Others offered solidarity with Caroline, sharing that they, too, have managed to spill their entire dinners in the oven before.

This year has proven to be quite busy for the Bryan family. When they're not having to clean up their Thanksgiving messes, Luke Bryan has been gearing up to prepare for his upcoming Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, which will kick off on February 11, 2022. Bryan showed off his impression of Elvis Presley while working to get fans excited for his upcoming residency, revealing that he would religiously listen to Elvis' live performance from Las Vegas when he was growing up.

Meanwhile, Caroline Bryan added to the Bryan family when she rescued a stray cat from a highway. The cat wound up being named Lucky Bob, and has appeared to be adjusting to her new family quite well.