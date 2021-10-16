Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Rescues Cat From Highway

By Ariel King

October 16, 2021

Luke Bryan's family has welcomed its newest member, a cat named Lucky Bob!

Caroline Bryan took to Instagram to introduce Lucky Bob to the world, explaining that she rescued the cat from the middle of an exit off the interstate. "I might have caused a traffic jam at 8am, but she was worth it," Caroline Bryan said in the Instagram caption.

"Happy and healthy," Bryan went on. "She's lucky to be alive and for about 3 minutes I thought I had rescued a baby bobcat. She's so sweet and we love her!"

Lucky Bob's name appears to be quite fitting after the ordeal Caroline Bryan needed in order to rescue her, but the tabby seems to be enjoying her new home!

Earlier this year, Luke and Caroline Bryan celebrated their youngest son Tate's 11th birthday by getting t-shirts made. The two sported their shirts during his bowling alley birthday party, the prints declaring, "Tate. The Man. The Myth. The Legend." Cole Swindell chimed in to let the Bryans know that he was going to "need one."

Luke Bryan recently released a music video for his single "Where The Country Girls At" with Trace Adkins and Pitbull. Filmed at Bryan's Nashville bar, Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge, while Pitbull remained in Miami, the video sees the trio finding where the country girls are.

Swindell shared earlier this year that Bryan offered him some decent songwriting advice back when he was first beginning his career. Bryan emailed Swindell one word when asked for advice on how to write songs, simply saying, "LIVE." While Swindell initially thought Bryan was being short with him, he came to realize that the advice was absolutely perfect.

Luke Bryan
