Here's What Quavo Thinks Of Ex Saweetie Allegedly Dating Lil Baby
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 29, 2021
Saweetie's love life has everyone talking.
Over the weekend, the Icy Girl rapper posted an elusive photo of herself sitting on the lap of an undisclosed person. Fans began to speculate that the person rapper Lil Baby, after finding a photo of him rocking a similar attire as the man in the photo.
Saweetie's ex-boyfriend Quavo wasted no time chiming in on the rumor mill regarding his former girlfriend possibly dating his Quality Control label mate. He posted to his Instagram Story:
“Ain’t trippin we can swap it out! #QCTheLabel
Last week, rumors began to swirl about Lil Baby and Saweetie being an item after the "Drip Too Hard" rapper reportedly took the "Tap In" rapper on a $100,000 shopping spree in New York City. However, Baby denied the rumors shortly after, with a since-deleted tweet, writing:
"Baby not dating NO ONE !! I’m Single !"
On Sunday, he seemed to address the speculations yet again, sharing:
“If you want clout use BABY. B***** really be weird!!”
Quavo and Saweetie got together in 2018, but called it quits in 2021 after a few back and forth disses, gift returns, and video footage of the pair having an altercation in an elevator back in March. The Migos star spoke out about the incident back in April, saying:
"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."
Saweetie has yet to respond regarding her and Lil Baby dating rumors. But she has made it clear in recent weeks that a baby is what her heart truly desires.