Here's What Quavo Thinks Of Ex Saweetie Allegedly Dating Lil Baby

Last week, rumors began to swirl about Lil Baby and Saweetie being an item after the "Drip Too Hard" rapper reportedly took the "Tap In" rapper on a $100,000 shopping spree in New York City. However, Baby denied the rumors shortly after, with a since-deleted tweet, writing:

"Baby not dating NO ONE !! I’m Single !"

On Sunday, he seemed to address the speculations yet again, sharing:

“If you want clout use BABY. B***** really be weird!!”