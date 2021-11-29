Where Mac Jones Ranks Among Rookie Of The Year Favorites

By Jason Hall

November 29, 2021

Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award amid his team's six-game winning streak.

Fanduel lists Jones as having (-250) odds to win the league's top offensive award for first-year players, ahead of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who was previously listed as the favorite prior to New England's winning streak.

Jones led the Patriots to a 36-13 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday (November 28) with another strong performance.

The former University of Alabama standout threw for a career-best 310 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 32 passing, while also rushing for 11 yards on two attempts.

Jones has thrown for 1,378 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions on 118 of 170 passing (69.4%) during New England's six-game winning streak.

The Patriots now lead the AFC East Division standings with an 8-4 record and rank second in the conference behind only the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

New England had previously won the AFC East during 17 of the last 19 years prior to the 2020 season, beginning in 2001 during former quarterback Tom Brady's rookie season. The only two seasons New England hadn't won the division were 2002 and 2008, when Brady experienced a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Here are the current odds for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2021 season:

  1. Mac Jones: (-250)
  2. Ja'Marr Chase: (+200)
  3. Najee Harris: (+5000)
  4. Kyle Pitts: (+10,000)
  5. Justin Fields: (+10,000)
  6. DeVonta Smith: (+10,000)
