Here's What Julian Edelman Said About Tom Brady Recruiting Him To Bucs

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman revealed that his longtime friend and former teammate Tom Brady not only attempted to recruit him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but also wasted little time after making his own decision to leave the Patriots.

“He hit me up the first day he signed there,” Edelman told Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast version of this week's Monday Night Football broadcast, which saw Brady's Bucs defeat the New York Giants, 30-10. “He was like, ‘You want to come down?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, absolutely not.’”

Edelman also revealed Brady's surprisingly favorite phrase while providing a spot-on impression of his former quarterback and tight end Rob Gronkowski while attempting to lip-read their sideline conversation during the broadcast.

"Lot of 'babes.' Lot of 'babes.' TB's a 'babe' guy," Edelman told the Mannings while discussing Brady's use of the phrase.

Last month, Edelman roasted his longtime quarterback by sharing a photo of T.J. Detweiler, the main character on the late 1990s animated ABC series Recess, in reference to Brady wearing a backwards hat on his own an appearance alongside his former NFL rivals on the ManningCast.

"Tom on Manning Cast rn," Edelman tweeted, which has since gotten more than 7,000 likes as of Tuesday (October 26) afternoon.