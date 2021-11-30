Megan Thee Stallion Scraps Houston Concert In Honor Of Astroworld Victims

Megan Thee Stallion has opted to cancel her upcoming concert in her hometown of Houston out of respect for victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. According to the Houston Chronicle, the head Hottie scrapped her December 3rd concert at 713 Music Hall in homage of the ten victims who lost their life earlier this month at Travis Scott's annual event. Meg said in a statement:

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on December 3rd. Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

The upcoming show was one of a slew of performances that Megan is gearing up for in celebration of her graduation from Texas Southern University on December 11th. The "Body" rapper took to Instagram earlier this month to share a few, steamy pics from her graduation photoshoot with her 26.6 million followers. She wrote:

"Showed my ass and still went to class. IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS. doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that !"