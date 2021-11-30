Thomas Rhett Reveals How His Family Is Adjusting To Their Fourth Daughter

Thomas Rhett has shared he's embracing chaos after welcoming his fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina. Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, share four girls under the age of six, including Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1). With so many little ones, Rhett's household is sure to be quite hectic, but the country singer has shared he's up to the challenge.

"You know, I think after having three kids, I don't feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore," Rhett said in an interview with his record label. "I do know that four is a lot, but we're already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids – one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant. We're just gonna have to relearn how to prioritize our time. And I do know that it's going to be stressful but, you know, we've always wanted a big family and we're just looking forward to it."

Lillie Carolina was born on November 15, with Rhett and Akins making the announcement on their Instagram pages. Shortly after the birth announcement, Rhett shared that Lennon has been working to adjust to being a big sister after having previously been the youngest.

While Rhett has been keeping busy within his own household with the latest addition to his family, he's also been preparing his next album. The singer released his most recent single, "Slow Down Summer," at the beginning of November, along with the announcement that he has not one, but two albums slated to be released in 2022. Rhett revealed that "Slow Down Summer" serves as the first single from Where We Started, which will arrive sometime early next year. He will then release Country Again Side B, the follow-up to his April release Country Again Side A, in the fall of 2022.