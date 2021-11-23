Thomas Rhett's Daughter Lennon Already Proving She's A Great Big Sis
By Megan Stinson
November 23, 2021
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcomed their fourth daughter last week, and the couple is showing how their second-youngest, Lennon Love, is adjusting to being a big sister. Lillie Caroline Akins was born on November 15, with Rhett making the announcement on November 17.
In Rhett's new picture of Lennon and Lillie, the one-year-old appears to already be tired of her younger sister. Rhett jokingly captioned the photo of his two younger girls with "Lennon is taking this really well."
Rhett has regularly shared that he has his hands full with all of his daughters. The country singer shared earlier this year that he and Akins hope to round out their family with five kids. The couple already shares four daughters, Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), Lennon Love (1), and Lillie Caroline (1 week).
Rhett and Akins' oldest, Willa Gray, recently turned six over Halloween weekend. The little one's parents wrote touching tributes to celebrate the milestone, and showed off her Halloween-themed birthday party. Rhett and Akins also celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last month, the couple sharing throwbacks from earlier on in their relationship.
On the career front, Rhett has been busy with new music. The singer released his latest single, "Slow Down Summer" earlier this month. He also revealed that next year will see him releasing not one, but two new albums. "Slow Down Summer" comes ahead of his early 2022 release, Where We Started, while next fall will see him following up Country Again Side A with Country Again Side B.