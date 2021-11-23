Thomas Rhett's Daughter Lennon Already Proving She's A Great Big Sis

Rhett has regularly shared that he has his hands full with all of his daughters. The country singer shared earlier this year that he and Akins hope to round out their family with five kids. The couple already shares four daughters, Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), Lennon Love (1), and Lillie Caroline (1 week).

Rhett and Akins' oldest, Willa Gray, recently turned six over Halloween weekend. The little one's parents wrote touching tributes to celebrate the milestone, and showed off her Halloween-themed birthday party. Rhett and Akins also celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last month, the couple sharing throwbacks from earlier on in their relationship.

On the career front, Rhett has been busy with new music. The singer released his latest single, "Slow Down Summer" earlier this month. He also revealed that next year will see him releasing not one, but two new albums. "Slow Down Summer" comes ahead of his early 2022 release, Where We Started, while next fall will see him following up Country Again Side A with Country Again Side B.