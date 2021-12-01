Georgia Man Who Discharged Gun, Caused Panic In Busy Airport Surrenders

By Kelly Fisher

December 1, 2021

People rushing to departures lounges
Photo: Getty Images

The Georgia man whose gun apparently discharged by accident at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has turned himself in to police.

Kenny Wells Jr., 42, was taken into custody at the Clayton County Jail on Tuesday (November 30), booking documents show. Wells, of Jonesboro, was arrested by the Clayton County Police Department and charged with carrying a weapon or long gun at a commercial airport, reckless conduct, discharging firearms on property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the booking information.

The gun went off near a screening area at the airport on November 20, spurring chaos at the airport during bustling holiday travel times. Travelers fled, dropped to the floor and searched for cover during the frantic incident. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the U.S., confirmed in a tweet on November 20: “At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidently discharged at ATL's security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene. More information about the situation will be made available on our social media channels.” Officials quickly confirmed that warrants had been issued for Wells following the incident.

