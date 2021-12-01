NBA YoungBoy Is Crushing On Doja Cat, But Here's Why He Won't Act On It

NBA YoungBoy is crushing hard, and wants the world to know.

The Baton Rouge rapper, who was released from a Louisiana jail last month, hopped on Clubhouse earlier this week to chat with his fans some of the culture's current events. The "Need It" star shared his thoughts on Virgil Abloh and Young Dolph's passing, falling out of love with music and more. When it came to discussing his music peers, YoungBoy gushed about his love for Doja Cat, sharing:

“Boy, if I ain’t have a family, if I ain't have a girl still, I would be tryin' to marry Doja Cat. But nah, I got my little girl and her mama. So, I aint f*****g around like that. [Doja] is unique in her own way."