NBA YoungBoy Is Crushing On Doja Cat, But Here's Why He Won't Act On It

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 1, 2021

NBA YoungBoy is crushing hard, and wants the world to know.

The Baton Rouge rapper, who was released from a Louisiana jail last month, hopped on Clubhouse earlier this week to chat with his fans some of the culture's current events. The "Need It" star shared his thoughts on Virgil Abloh and Young Dolph's passing, falling out of love with music and more. When it came to discussing his music peers, YoungBoy gushed about his love for Doja Cat, sharing:

“Boy, if I ain’t have a family, if I ain't have a girl still, I would be tryin' to marry Doja Cat. But nah, I got my little girl and her mama. So, I aint f*****g around like that. [Doja] is unique in her own way."

On Virgil Abloh and Young Dolph's passing, the 22-year old father of eight (allegedly), said:

"You know, that's really not a bad thing, though. The only sad part is you can't carry on with your life or just be there for your family, but you know, that's not really a bad thing. You changing form. You going to the next chapter."

YoungBoy's comments comes just one week after he was nominated for his first ever Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Tyler, the Creator's "Wusyaname."

Back in March the rapper was indicted by a grand jury on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm not registered to him, just two weeks before being arrested in California on a federal warrant. He returned home last month following his seven month jail stint after posting a $500,000 cash bond.

