Shawn Mendes Drops Emotional Post-Breakup Single & Fans Are Sobbing

By Kelly Fisher

December 2, 2021

Audacy's Eighth Annual "We Can Survive" Concert
Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes just dropped a new single and fans are sobbing.

Mendes released the post-breakup ballad on Wednesday (December 1), delving into the heartfelt emotions that come with a recent split. The “Treat You Better” singer recently announced in a joint statement with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello that the two were calling it quits after more than two years of dating. Mendes reportedly initiated the breakup conversation, but the joint statement shared to both of their social media accounts said that Mendes and Cabello “decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” The statement added that “we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Now, Mendes is slowing it down on his new single, which he teased earlier this week. Mendes sings on the new track: “I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise/ If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy/ It'll be okay/ If we can't stop the bleeding/ We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay/ I will love you either way”

Listen to “It’ll Be Okay” here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices