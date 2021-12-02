Dolly Parton 'Still Trying To Get Those Dance Moves Down' On 'Jolene' Remix

The song sees Parton begging a beautiful woman with auburn hair not to steal her man: “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ I’m begging of you please don't take my man/ Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ Please don't take him just because you can. ” Now, “Jolene” has taken on many new forms as it’s been covered tons of times over the years, including by pop artist Miley Cyrus, a cappella group Pentatonix, rock duo The White Stripes, and singer-rapper Lil Nas X, to name a few. Some — including Parton herself — even reworked the lyrics to “Jolene” as a nod to the “vaccine” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the remix by Destructo catches her attention the most.