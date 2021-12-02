Kelly Clarkson Reinvents Blake Shelton's 'Who Are You When I'm Not Looking'

While Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton may have a competitive relationship as coaches on The Voice, the two manage to be pretty decent pals. While Clarkson has been busy sharing covers of her favorite songs on The Kelly Clarkson Show, her latest episode sees her taking on Shelton's "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking."

Clarkson's haunting cover of the song reimagines Shelton's version. While the instrumentals keep true to Shelton's original, Clarkson's vocals bring on a new depth to the track that highlights her vocal range and array of talent.

Her cover of Shelton's "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" follows previous covers of Radiohead's "Karma Police" and My Chemical Romance's "Black Parade." These past few months of The Kelly Clarkson Show have been pretty busy, with Coldplay's Chris Martin also appearing as a guest back in September. Martin's hilarity-filled episode saw him and Clarkson singing "Yellow" as a duet shortly before Clarkson's kids interrupt to ask if they can go to the bathroom.

While Clarkson has been busy with her role as a coach on The Voice and her own Kelly Clarkson Show, she also released a new album, When Christmas Comes Around. She teamed up with another costar on The Voice, Ariana Grande, for the single "Santa Can't You Hear Me." The record also saw Chris Stapleton appearing on the song "Glow." As she's been in the holiday spirit, Clarkson also joined iHeartRadio for the iHeartRadio Holiday Special, where she performed several of her favorite Christmas songs, as well as tracks from her own Christmas album.