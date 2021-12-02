Mark Hoppus Says He Didn't Intend To Announce His Cancer Diagnosis On Insta

Mark Hoppus has revealed that he didn't mean to share news of his cancer diagnosis with the whole world when he posted a photo of himself sitting in a chemotherapy chair in June. Instead, the blink-182 frontman meant to share the post to his other account with his close circle of friends and family, but instead he shared the photo to all 1.2 million of his Instagram followers on his artist account.

Hoppus had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April, with the singer announcing in September that he was officially cancer-free. In a recent interview with GQ, Hoppus revealed that he accidentally shared a photo of himself receiving chemotherapy due to "brain fog" from his treatments.

"Chemo is like being on the worst international, overnight flight where you can't sleep or get comfortable," he said in the interview. "I felt so s*****. And the brain fog is so bad. The chemo brain is just heartbreaking to me because I can feel myself diminished mentally right now."

However, Hoppus feels as though it wound up being a blessing in disguise that he accidentally posted the photo to his official account. "Maybe part of my subconsciously posted it to my main, but I definitely didn't do it on purpose," Hoppus said. "But I don't know. It kind of felt like a Band-Aid had been ripped off and I was able to be honest with people."

The singer went on to make a more detailed announcement sharing his diagnosis, informing fans that he was undergoing chemo in order to combat the illness. Over Thanksgiving, he posted a photo from June when he had been halfway through chemo, writing that he had a lot to be grateful for after becoming cancer-free. "If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am," Hoppus wrote.