Halsey Shows Off Their Night Out With BTS

BTS is not the only concert Halsey has been spotted at this year. The "I am not a woman, I'm a god" attended Harry Style's show at Madison Square Garden in October, where they were serenaded during the song "Kiwi" with Styles switching out the lyrics from "I'm having your baby" to "you just had a baby."

Halsey gave birth to their first child, Ender Ridley, in July. Since then, they have been open about their experience postpartum and vocal about adjusting to their new body and balancing work with motherhood. Since giving birth, Halsey has been taking a step back from public promotions and opted not to attend this year's Met Gala to instead stay at home with their son.

While the singer has been busy trying to navigate their new life, Halsey also teamed up with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to produce their new album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The concept-album saw Halsey exploring their pending motherhood and experience being pregnant. The singer has also been open about how they approached Reznor and Ross to produce their album, calling it "the scariest moment of my life."

Since giving birth, Halsey has shared they find it difficult trying to make everything work. "I feel guilty for working I feel guilty when I'm not working," Halsey shared in an October tweet. "I'm terrified I'll always struggle to live up to my own expectations. But I have also experienced love unlike any other and have finally learned how to ask for help and admit when I'm lonely or in need."