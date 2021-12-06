BTS To Take 'Extended Period Of Rest' Beginning Next Year

BTS is taking a much-deserved break after their upcoming engagements. The band's management team, Big Hit Music, shared the news on Twitter over the weekend in a lengthy statement.

After a busy few years, the seven members of BTS—RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, and V—will be taking an "extended period of rest" beginning early next year. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," the statement reads.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists," the statement continued. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."

Though this news will surely be disappointing to some fans, Big Hit Music "kindly" requested that everybody "show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest." They also promised that during this time off, BTS will be "focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul."

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans," the statement concludes. Fans can read the full statement below: