Thomas Rhett Says His 'Dream In Life' Is To Write A Classic Christmas Song

Thomas Rhett’s latest single gets nostalgic for summer, but that doesn’t hold the country artist back from getting into the Christmas spirit. In fact, he just revealed a festive career goal: writing a holiday song that becomes a timeless classic.

Rhett already released two Christmas songs, including his take on “The Christmas Song” and “Christmas in the Country.” He said in a statement to Big Machine Label Group: “It’s kind of impossible to write a classic, you know what I’m sayin’? You just kinda hope that it’s cool enough to survive one year and maybe it’ll get played the next year. I think my dream in life would be to write a classic Christmas song that gets played until my kids are older, but there’s a lot of classics out there that are incredible.”

Rhett is getting ready to celebrate his first Christmas as a family of six. He and Lauren Akins welcomed their fourth daughter, a Lillie Carolina Akins, on November 15. Her three order sisters are Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1). Akins recently shared the adorable first family Christmas selfie with their fourth daughter with everyone donning matching pajamas in front of a glowing Christmas tree.