Thomas Rhett Says His 'Dream In Life' Is To Write A Classic Christmas Song

By Kelly Fisher

December 6, 2021

55th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett’s latest single gets nostalgic for summer, but that doesn’t hold the country artist back from getting into the Christmas spirit. In fact, he just revealed a festive career goal: writing a holiday song that becomes a timeless classic.

Rhett already released two Christmas songs, including his take on “The Christmas Song” and “Christmas in the Country.” He said in a statement to Big Machine Label Group: “It’s kind of impossible to write a classic, you know what I’m sayin’? You just kinda hope that it’s cool enough to survive one year and maybe it’ll get played the next year. I think my dream in life would be to write a classic Christmas song that gets played until my kids are older, but there’s a lot of classics out there that are incredible.”

Rhett is getting ready to celebrate his first Christmas as a family of six. He and Lauren Akins welcomed their fourth daughter, a Lillie Carolina Akins, on November 15. Her three order sisters are Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1). Akins recently shared the adorable first family Christmas selfie with their fourth daughter with everyone donning matching pajamas in front of a glowing Christmas tree.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices