Man Whose Gun Discharged In Atlanta Airport Is 'Remorseful,' Attorney Says

The Georgia man whose gun discharged and caused panic in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport days before Thanksgiving is “extremely remorseful,” his attorney says.

Attorney Ben Githieya told WSB-TV that Kenny Wells, 42, is “extremely remorseful” following the incident. “That is the main thing he’s echoed to me in every conversation that we’ve had… We know that this was an accident, we know that he did not intentionally come into the airport with a firearm. It was just a horrible, horrible, mistake.”

Wells turned himself in to police and was taken into custody at the Clayton County Jail on November 30. Clayton County police arrested the Jonesboro man, who is charged with carrying a weapon or long gun at a commercial airport, reckless conduct, discharging firearms on property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking information shows. The incident happened on November 20, during bustling holiday travel times at one of the busiest airports in the U.S. the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport confirmed in a tweet on the day of the incident: “At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidently discharged at ATL's security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene.”