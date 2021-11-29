T.J. Watt Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday (November 29) afternoon on their official website.

Watt made his return to the Steelers' lineup during Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after missing Pittsburgh's 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers one week prior.

Watt has started nine of the Steelers' 11 games and has 12.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Watt was among five players officially ruled out ahead of the Steelers' Sunday Night Football matchup at Los Angeles on November 21.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala shared the Steelers' injury report on Friday, November 19, which included Watt, who missed the game due to a hip/knee injury.

The Steelers were already dealing with COVID-related roster shakeups after safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was already ruled out of Sunday's game after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 15

Fitzpatrick, who is vaccinated, was added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Pittsburgh's loss at Los Angeles.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger -- who was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list hours prior to and ruled out for the Steelers' 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 -- returned to the team ahead of the Sunday Night Football loss.

Pittsburgh was on a four-game winning streak prior to its tie against the winless Lions and has since lost two consecutive games.