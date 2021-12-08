Travis Barker Quotes Blink-182 In PDA-Filled Photo With Kourtney Kardashian

By Katrina Nattress

December 8, 2021

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Travis Barker managed to sneak a blink-182 lyric into his latest PDA-filled Instagram photo with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian. The snapshot shows the lovebirds embracing and locking lips in skeleton onesies with the perfect caption: "Halloween on Christmas."

As blink fans know, the phrase comes from the song "Miss You," where Mark Hoppus makes a Nightmare Before Christmas reference, singing: "We can live like Jack and Sally if we want/ Where you can always find me/ And we'll have Halloween on Christmas/ And in the night, we'll wish this never ends/ We'll wish this never ends."

How gothically romantic.

See Barker's post below.

The newly engaged couple went all out during their first Halloween together, dressing up in some intricate and iconic couple costumes. They started things off by paying homage to the infamous rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, with Barker covering up his face and neck tattoos, wearing a spiky black wig and holding a cigarette to encapsulate the Sex Pistols bassist while Kardashian donned a curly blonde wig, fishnet shirt and black leather pants. They also re-enacted scenes from True Romance and Edward Scissorhands.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October during a romantic trip to Montecito, California. Before he popped the question, the blink-182 drummer shared plenty of hints indicating he wanted to spend the rest of his life with the reality star.

blink-182
