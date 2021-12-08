Travis Barker managed to sneak a blink-182 lyric into his latest PDA-filled Instagram photo with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian. The snapshot shows the lovebirds embracing and locking lips in skeleton onesies with the perfect caption: "Halloween on Christmas."

As blink fans know, the phrase comes from the song "Miss You," where Mark Hoppus makes a Nightmare Before Christmas reference, singing: "We can live like Jack and Sally if we want/ Where you can always find me/ And we'll have Halloween on Christmas/ And in the night, we'll wish this never ends/ We'll wish this never ends."

How gothically romantic.

See Barker's post below.