Recreate Selena Gomez's Soft Glam With This Step-By-Step Guide
By Emily Lee
October 29, 2021
While Selena Gomez may be best known for her hits songs, many consider the 29-year-old to be a fashion and beauty icon. If you've watched her latest acting gig, Hulu's murder mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building, you know even her fictional characters are stylish AF. So it came as no surprise to some of Gomez's biggest fans when she launched her own makeup line, Rare Beauty.
Since launching Rare Beauty, Gomez has continued to show off some of her favorite beauty looks created with her line. On Thursday (October 28), the official Rare Beauty shared one of those very looks for fans to enjoy.
"TBH, this [Selena Gomez] selfie is all the makeup inspo we need right now," Rare Beauty wrote alongside a sweet photo of its founder. The beauty company wasn't just praising its founder, though. The post also shared all the details of Gomez's soft glam so fans could recreate the look on their own.
As you probably could've guessed, Gomez exclusively used Rare Beauty products. Here's everything she used, according to the post:
Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation in 150C
Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer in 150C
Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Neutral
With Gratitude, Dewy Lip Balm in Blessed
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Rose
Discovery Eyeshadow Palette
Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo in Brown
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
During a recent chat with Elle, Gomez opened up about her decision to launch a makeup line that embraces natural beauty. "I’ve spent years of my life trying to look like other people. I would see an image, and I would be like, ‘My gosh, why don’t I look like that?’ None of that was good for me,” she explained.
She also launched the Rare Impact Fund alongside Rare Beauty, which aims to improve access to mental health services across the country. “Everything that I’m attached to has a charity aspect. If something good isn’t coming out of it, I’m not going to do it. I don’t need money,” she told the outlet. “I need people who want to fight with me.”
Will you be attempting to recreate this look?