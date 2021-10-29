Recreate Selena Gomez's Soft Glam With This Step-By-Step Guide

While Selena Gomez may be best known for her hits songs, many consider the 29-year-old to be a fashion and beauty icon. If you've watched her latest acting gig, Hulu's murder mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building, you know even her fictional characters are stylish AF. So it came as no surprise to some of Gomez's biggest fans when she launched her own makeup line, Rare Beauty.

Since launching Rare Beauty, Gomez has continued to show off some of her favorite beauty looks created with her line. On Thursday (October 28), the official Rare Beauty shared one of those very looks for fans to enjoy.

"TBH, this [Selena Gomez] selfie is all the makeup inspo we need right now," Rare Beauty wrote alongside a sweet photo of its founder. The beauty company wasn't just praising its founder, though. The post also shared all the details of Gomez's soft glam so fans could recreate the look on their own.

As you probably could've guessed, Gomez exclusively used Rare Beauty products. Here's everything she used, according to the post:

Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation in 150C

Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer in 150C

Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Neutral

With Gratitude, Dewy Lip Balm in Blessed

Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Rose

Discovery Eyeshadow Palette

Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo in Brown

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner