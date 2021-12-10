Watch Miley Cyrus Troll Pete Davidson Over Kim Kardashian Romance

By Emily Lee

December 10, 2021

Photo: NBC

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't the only ones eagerly following their burgeoning romance. It turns out, Miley Cyrus is also invested in the new relationship.

On Thursday (December 9), Cyrus and Davidson stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about their upcoming project: Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which will be co-hosted by the Saturday Night Live comedian. Cyrus took some time during their interview to troll Davidson over his much-obsessed about romance with Kardashian through song.

"Pete Davidson this song is for you," Cyrus told her pal before jumping into a cover of 'It Should've Been Me' by Yvonne Fair. "When I saw those 'photos' this is what I played."

Throughout her performance, Cyrus changed many of the lyrics to specifically reference Davidson. “Pete Davidson, how could you do this to me,” she sang. “On the week of promoting our special!” She even gave a shoutout to Kardashian and Davidson's Staten Island date a few weeks back.

When she wasn't busy making Davidson blush, Cyrus told host Jimmy Fallon all about Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will air live on NBC on Friday, December 3. The special will have “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-watch evening."

Cyrus explained that she wants to honor the "micro-moments of happiness that all of us can find" amid the ongoing pandemic. She also shared that the event will be held in Miami because Cyrus "doesn't like being cold."

With a little help from Davidson as her co-host, Cyrus believes they've found a winning formula for success. "He'll be funny and I'll be naked and together we've got a show," she said.

