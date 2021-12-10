Fans of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't the only ones eagerly following their burgeoning romance. It turns out, Miley Cyrus is also invested in the new relationship.

On Thursday (December 9), Cyrus and Davidson stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about their upcoming project: Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which will be co-hosted by the Saturday Night Live comedian. Cyrus took some time during their interview to troll Davidson over his much-obsessed about romance with Kardashian through song.

"Pete Davidson this song is for you," Cyrus told her pal before jumping into a cover of 'It Should've Been Me' by Yvonne Fair. "When I saw those 'photos' this is what I played."

Throughout her performance, Cyrus changed many of the lyrics to specifically reference Davidson. “Pete Davidson, how could you do this to me,” she sang. “On the week of promoting our special!” She even gave a shoutout to Kardashian and Davidson's Staten Island date a few weeks back.