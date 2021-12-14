Here's How Much Money You'll Get If The Build Back Better Bill Passes
By Dave Basner
December 14, 2021
Last month, the House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better bill, which is set to spend $2.2 trillion over the next decade to fight climate change, expand health care and assist families in need. The bill is expected to be voted on by the Senate before Christmas, and if it passes as it is currently worded, millions of Americans will benefit from it with financial aid, and the ones who will likely see the most are families.
Among the aid eligible families can expect is assistance with childcare costs, universal preschool for kids under the age of four, four weeks of paid leave (getting 90% of wages) to take care of children, access to free school meals, an extension of the child tax credit which sends up to $300 a month to families, rental assistance and more.
However, each state has different rules, limits and eligibility requirements for the funding, so how will you know how much you might have coming your way? Well the folks at Omni Calculator created an online tool that can help - it even shows how much you might make if you invest the savings you get.
While the calculator focuses on people with children, there are many benefits for others as well, including a reduction in the costs of prescription medications, access to affordable broadband internet, training for dislocated workers, and better access to college financial aid.
Of course, because the cost of the bill is very high, it might take some tweaking for it to pass the Senate, and that could mean that some of the benefits will get altered or cut. Also, while the hope is to have the bill voted on by Christmas, if Democrats aren't certain it will pass, that vote might be delayed.