Here's How Much Money You'll Get If The Build Back Better Bill Passes

Last month, the House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better bill, which is set to spend $2.2 trillion over the next decade to fight climate change, expand health care and assist families in need. The bill is expected to be voted on by the Senate before Christmas, and if it passes as it is currently worded, millions of Americans will benefit from it with financial aid, and the ones who will likely see the most are families.

Among the aid eligible families can expect is assistance with childcare costs, universal preschool for kids under the age of four, four weeks of paid leave (getting 90% of wages) to take care of children, access to free school meals, an extension of the child tax credit which sends up to $300 a month to families, rental assistance and more.

However, each state has different rules, limits and eligibility requirements for the funding, so how will you know how much you might have coming your way? Well the folks at Omni Calculator created an online tool that can help - it even shows how much you might make if you invest the savings you get.