Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Says 'Pranksmas' Victims 'Never Saw It Coming'

By Kelly Fisher

December 15, 2021

2018 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Bryan is keeping the jokes coming with “PRANKSMAS DAY 3,” and her latest Instagram video is hilarious. The “Pranksmas” tradition in the Bryan family features holiday hijinks, with Caroline sharing the priceless reactions on Instagram as Christmas nears. The third prank comes with “Screeching Tires,” Caroline seems proud to say that her latest group of prank victims “never saw it coming!!! 🏎 💨”

Country singer-songwriter (and known prankster) Luke Bryan’s wife shows off her best pranking skills during the annual “12 Days of Pranksmas” tradition. Caroline started “plotting” her Pranksmas ideas for 2021 months ago. She posted a photo on Instagram with an air horn, a confetti cannon and other items that seemingly hinted at the upcoming pranks. She even seemed to reveal her first Pranksmas 2021 victim, her mother-in-law, LeClaire Bryan, who commented that she “will stay away until after Christmas.”

LeClaire was, indeed, the first to get pranked on “PRANKSMAS DAY 1,” which Caroline posted on Monday (December 13). On the second day, Caroline and other relatives said their friend and wedding planner Hugh Howser was a “good sport.” Time will tell what’s in store for the rest of the Bryan family’s Pranksmas tradition… Watch the latest installment here:

